Analysts Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

