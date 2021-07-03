Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ReneSola.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOL opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.62 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

