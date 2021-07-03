Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.45 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002348 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $12,618.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.50 or 0.00754166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00080829 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

