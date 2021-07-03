Anchor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $185.05 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $185.05 million and $4.07 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00006460 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 156.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009890 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,861,394 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

