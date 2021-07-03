Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €66.62 ($78.37).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABI. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

