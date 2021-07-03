Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 647,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

