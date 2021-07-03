APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 22,173 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.36% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $52,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $666.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $610.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.03 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

