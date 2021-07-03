APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 349,906 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 609.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.28% of Dover worth $47,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

