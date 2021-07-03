APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 4,817 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Ameren worth $42,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.91. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

