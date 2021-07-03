APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 143,651 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,651 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.72% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $42,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

