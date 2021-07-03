APG Asset Management N.V. Has $48.67 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Nucor worth $48,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NUE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

