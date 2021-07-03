APG Asset Management N.V. Has $52.61 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,713 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.28% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $52,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.38. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

