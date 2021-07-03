APG Asset Management N.V. Has $52.72 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.44% of Fair Isaac worth $52,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

FICO stock opened at $507.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

