Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

APHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Standpoint Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Aphria alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. Aphria has a twelve month low of C$3.93 and a twelve month high of C$40.93.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.