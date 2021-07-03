Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.97 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $43.39 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00265582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

