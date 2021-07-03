Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

APPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of APPN opened at $134.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

