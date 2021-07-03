Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 39,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,467. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

