Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $11.92 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 35% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $11.23 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00739842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00079946 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

