Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

