Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,527,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

