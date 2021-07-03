Argon Price Tops $0.0573 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $147,287.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00169323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.64 or 1.00072990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

