Arianee (ARIA20) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.37 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $3,109.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00169323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.64 or 1.00072990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

