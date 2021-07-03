Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $34,598.12 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $34,598.12 and $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,210,626 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

