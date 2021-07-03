Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.13 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Ark has a market capitalization of $129.13 million and $2.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,354,958 coins and its circulating supply is 130,234,061 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

