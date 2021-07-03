ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Down 1.5% This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ARMOR has a total market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $585,206.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00169993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,858.64 or 1.00121858 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,543 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

