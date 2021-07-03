Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.61. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

