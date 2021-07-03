Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,885.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Arqma has a total market cap of $461,182.21 and approximately $2,885.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,776.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.75 or 0.06380055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.07 or 0.01458098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00402478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00619677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00418958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00338611 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,861,715 coins and its circulating supply is 9,817,171 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

