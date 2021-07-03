Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 552.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Walmart worth $742,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,762,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

