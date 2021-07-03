Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 6,910 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of Amazon.com worth $3,142,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $78.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,328.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

