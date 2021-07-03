Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $668.60 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,552 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $668,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.70. 11,524,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

