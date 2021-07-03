Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 149.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Costco Wholesale worth $379,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.94. 1,677,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,214. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $400.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

