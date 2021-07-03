Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64,530 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of Lockheed Martin worth $590,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.49. The company had a trading volume of 778,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,051. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

