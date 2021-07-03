Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 155,566 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $210,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.70. 470,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.88. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.