Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 63,508 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $779,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $56.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,508.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,368.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

