Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,766,488 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,766,488 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Cisco Systems worth $453,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,293,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 159,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,787,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,160,000 after purchasing an additional 237,561 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $16,530,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,778,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. 15,068,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,432,995. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

