Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $352.93 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $10.57 or 0.00030571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $352.93 million and $13.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00033909 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.