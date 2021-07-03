Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -45.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $67.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

