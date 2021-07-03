Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

NYSE ASAN traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 3,076,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,794. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $67.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

