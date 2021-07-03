AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Hits $2.00 (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00733352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.99 or 0.07532715 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

