ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 347.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 6.2% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $687.54. 449,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $710.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

