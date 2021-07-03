Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 110,473 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.