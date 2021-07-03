Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 562.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.46 on Friday. Assertio has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

