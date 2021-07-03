AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James raised shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,789,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.91. 78,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,932. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

