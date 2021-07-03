Assetmark Inc. Acquires 10,200 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.95 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

