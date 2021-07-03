Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,050 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.94. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

