Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,748 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACA opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

