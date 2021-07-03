Assetmark Inc. Acquires 4,082 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDACORP by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

