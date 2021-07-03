Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,799 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $26,581,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $19,642,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $65.75 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

