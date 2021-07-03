Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 134,705.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 110.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $16,257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 51.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 141,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:BCC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

