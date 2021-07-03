Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

